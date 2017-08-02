More than 150 dentists donated their time and talent to make local kids smile at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals gave local kids a reason to smile Wednesday.

The team joined forces with "Team Smile" to offer free dental care to under served children.

Team Smile is a non-profit organization that started in Kansas City about ten years ago. It's created partnerships with professional sports teams and dentists across the country to help promote the importance of dental care.

More than 150 dentists volunteered their time to help more than 300 kids at Kauffman Stadium. The stadium provides a fun and non-threatening environment for the kids.

Organizers say when all is said and done they'll perform about $250,000 worth of work.

"52-million hours lost every year of school time because kids are having tooth pain," Team Smile co-founder Bill Busch said. "So they can't concentrate on school because their mouths are hurting. In fact I'm working on a young boy right now who has a cracked off tooth right to his gum, and he says, 'It hurts, and I can't concentrate, help me.'"

From Kansas City, Team Smile will moving on to the Washington Redskins' stadium and then the New Orleans Saints. There's even a plan to make an appearance at the Super Bowl.