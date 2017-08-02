More than 40 employees take part in Wisconsin company’s “chip party”

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Employees in Wisconsin are waking up Wednesday with microchips in their arms.

Three Square Market is using the chips to allow employees to log onto computers and buy snacks just by waving their hand.

The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and is put into the hand between the thumb and pointer finger.

“I wanted to be part of the team. I’m so excited of what the possibilities are with this company and where we’re going to take this” Melissa Timmins said.

The company says more than 40 of their 85 employees were voluntarily micro-chipped at their “chip party” Tuesday.

They claim there is no GPS tracking in the chips because the technology is similar to an office keycard. The chip uses the same NFC chip technology used in credit cards.

Three Square Market builds and manages break room vending machine systems that utilize kiosks and software for purchases.