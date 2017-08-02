Operations return to normal after staffing issue shut out visitors at Jackson County Detention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Operations at the Jackson County Detention Center returned to normal Wednesday after suspending visitations Tuesday because of a staff shortage.

Some visitors say they were told about 20 workers at the jail did not report for their shifts.

Administrators would not allow cameras inside the building as visitations resumed.

Some visitors remained concerned about living conditions within the facility.

"So happy that I'm able to visit, but I'm not happy about the conditions that they have to live in up there," jail visitor Nadia Lofton said.