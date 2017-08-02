Police see ‘chaos’ after armed customer kills suspect in pharmacy robbery

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are not faulting a pharmacy customer who fatally shot an armed robbery suspect during a holdup at the pharmacy, saying the customer appeared to be in the right place at the right time.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the customer pulled out a gun and shot the suspect after he jumped over a counter, pointed a gun at people and demanded drugs from the pharmacist.

“As I look to my left, he’s jumping over the counter and he’s got a gun, and he says, ‘okay, everybody on the floor,” witness Peter Thomas recalled. “As I was running out, I heard a pop.”

Howard says the scene in the Walgreens pharmacy Tuesday evening was “chaos” when officers arrived.

Officers found about a dozen employees and customers hiding from the wounded suspect who had taken refuge in a back area.

Howard says a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun and that officers administered CPR but he died at the scene.

Howard says the initial investigation indicates the incident appears to be “a case of a good Samaritan in the right place at the right time.”

No identities were released.