Refugee robbed with baby on her back asks Mayor James to clean up her neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- She can't speak English and has lived in the United States for less than a year, but that's not stopping a metro mom from making a big impact on her community in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast.

The woman who asked only to be identified as “Maria” re-settled in America last year after spending 20 years in a refugee camp in Tanzania.

“She thought the people were good and she was looking forward to be able to leave where they were in Africa,” a translator said on her behalf.

Maria speaks French and would repeat the phrase “J`ai peur” often during an interview with FOX 4 at the Indiana Avenue three-bedroom apartment she shares with 10 other family members.

"J`ai peur” means "I’m afraid."

She was walking home from the store with her baby on her back last month when a robber emerged from a previously boarded up overgrown home and put a knife to her throat.

Rather than just cower in fear, Maria took her story to a meeting about crime in the community last week.

“Because the mayor was there, it was a meeting with the mayor,” she explained.

She took along with her the woman a refugee relocation service had asked to serve as a one-time translator for the family's needs when they moved from Spokane, Washington to Kansas City in February. It's grown into a full-time friendship.

“I saw that they needed everything, there was a need for clothes, for bedding for food,” Jennifer Byer explained.

The family lost refugee resettlement sponsorship when they made the move after failing to find work in Spokane.

Police and Mayor James told the women they'd put cleaning up Indiana at the top of their list.

Neighbors say in the past week, the home the suspects were living in was boarded up again and several people were arrested. They also say police have started mounted patrols in the area.

Earlier this week the wallet with all of Maria's immigration documents in it was mysteriously returned.

“He was looking at the ID for my sister to see the address and then used the GPS to bring the wallet over here,” her brother Kilembe said about the surprise knock on the door.

Police have yet to say if any of the people neighbors say they saw placed in handcuffs near where the robbery happened were actually charged with the crime.