Rental spaces still available in St. Joseph for Total Solar Eclipse Weekend

SAVANNAH, Mo. -- Hotel rooms in St. Joseph for the total solar eclipse weekend have been sold out for quite some time. But there are still a few options available for last minute renters that won't break the bank. Bill Whited is expecting more guests than ever that weekend at Ol'MacDonald's Farm and Camp site in Savannah.

"We’re going to have around 2,250 people at the farm," said Whited.

Sixty RV camp sites, eight cabins and about 50 tent spaces are already booked, but there are still 150 tent spots available.

"Some people, I have heard that are charging huge, outrageous amounts of money for reservations and I don’t want to do that," Whited explained.

Rates start at $35 a night for tent space, so even if you’ve never camped before, property managers say it’s worth considering.

If roughing it isn’t your thing there is another option in downtown St. Joeseph that might be more appealing.

"We still have two rooms that we haven’t released yet," said Marcela Carter, Property manager, The Vineyard Mansion and Carriage House.

The newly renovated Historic Vineyard Mansion has four rooms for rent. Two were booked within hours of posting on Airbnb.com. The remaining two have not been posted yet, and property managers won’t disclose when they’ll show up online.

"You’ll have to check Aribnb for that. The rate is increased for the eclipse and every room we have available is booked so far," said Carter.

Normal room rates are around $100 per night, but for eclipse weekend, they’re going for around $500 a night. It’s a price some don’t mind paying to stay in a historic mansion in this prime location.

"It’s that unique historic experience that people go for, as opposed to a motel," Carter explained.

To book the The Vineyard Mansion and Carriage House in Saint Joseph visit this link.

To reserve a spot at Ol'MacDonald's Farm and Camp site visit this link.