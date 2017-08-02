Reward increases to find gunman who killed two KC cousins, ages 8 & 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An anonymous donation of $500 has been added to the reward fund to find the person who killed two boys in August of 2016, bringing the total reward up to a possible $2,500.

Montell Ross, 8, and his cousin, 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh were shot and killed in their Kansas City home at 57th and College on August 13, 2016. A third victim, a teenager, was also injured when multiple shot were fired into the home at about 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Montell was shot first. The family says Jayden ran over to help his old cousin, when the suspect shot him too.

"He could've stopped shooting but he continued to shoot," Aishah Coppage, Montell's mother told FOX 4 in April. "Their guns were aimed and targeted at the boys."

Coppage says the boys were playing video games in their living room when the gunman fired through a window.

