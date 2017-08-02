Road rage suspect arrested after victim follows him to his work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- A silver Honda is now marred with scratches, and has a bullet hole by the trunk. It’s the result of a morning commute that ended in a road rage shooting.

“It was kind of crazy how it all happened. I thank God I'm alive,” the victim said.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, says it all started while he was driving to work along the Broadway Bridge early Tuesday morning.

“Noticed a car that was moving a little bit slower, slower than my liking. So I attempted to pass him,” the victim said.

But the victim says the other driver—later identified as Daylan Hurst, wasn’t having it.

“All the sudden, he sped up, jumped back in my lane which was the left lane and once he got in front of me again, he slowed down to make me slow down for whatever reason. He kept me behind him the whole time while we were going north on 169. Wouldn't allow me to pass him,” the victim said.

The victim says as they kept going, he just wanted to get away from Hurst.

“I said you know what I'm going to let him go. So my exit came up, which was the 9 Highway exit. I turned on my signal. He happened to turn his on. He's in front of me, I'm behind him,” he said.

After they both exited, things turned downright dangerous.

“He hit me with his car. He actually hit me,” the victim said.

He pulled onto the shoulder.

“Once he hit me, next thing I know I hear a gunshot. I heard it hit my car and thinking he was going to keep shooting,” he said.

He picked up the phone and called 911, then started to follow the suspect’s car.

“I was on the phone with the dispatcher the whole time. She was just telling me to not approach him. She really told me don't even follow him but I went ahead and followed him anyway because I wasn't going to let him get away with it,” he said.

He followed Hurst to a business of Hwy. 9 & 41st Street in Riverside and watched as Hurst parked his car, then went into work. Moments later, police surrounded Hurst’s vehicle and brought him out in handcuffs.

“I’m really happy I'm still alive. He hit my car but he didn't hit me, and I'm going to make sure he has to pay for it,” he said.

We’re told Daylan Hurst was fired from his job after his arrest.

He was arraigned in Clay Co. court Wednesday afternoon, and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. He’s due back in court August 15.