Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

It happened near East 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard around 5:21 a.m.

Police did not have an updated condition on the victim other than that they were taken to a hospital.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they had any suspects in custody.