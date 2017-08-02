× U.S. Senator introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide

TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is making headlines for proposing a bill that would make marijuana legal on the federal level and provide incentives to states that also legalize it.

The New Jersey Democrat’s bill is called the Marijuana Justice Act. It’s a far-fetched bill for its time and while few things can be said with 100 percent certainty, it’s pretty clear this bill won’t make it far in the Republican-controlled Congress.

“You see these marijuana arrests happening so much in our country, targeting certain communities — poor communities, minority communities — targeting people with an illness,” Booker, the former mayor of Newark, said in a Facebook Live rollout of his legislation.

The bill would penalize states that have cannabis laws, especially if the laws have disproportionately imprisoned minorities, by withholding federal money for building jails and prisons.

Additionally, Booker’s Marijuana Justice Act would expunge federal convictions for marijuana use and possession. Prisoners serving time for a marijuana offense would be entitled to a hearing to have their sentencing reviewed.

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

Gov. Chris Christie, who leaves office in January, has vowed to veto any marijuana legalization bill. Read more here from Politico about the opposition and support for the Marijuana Justice Act.