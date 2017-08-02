Victim follows driver who shot into his car on MO-9 Highway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — An apparent road rage incident led to one man’s arrest after he allegedly fired a shot into another driver’s car while still driving. Police were able to make an arrest after the victim followed the suspect’s vehicle to his work.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Daylan A. Hurst with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Police were called to a business near 41st Street and Horizon Parkway in Riverside just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a white 2005 Pontiac G6 by a man in the parking lot, who was then identified as the victim in the incident.

The victim told police the suspect was driving that vehicle when the suspect swerved into his car and shot at him. At that time, Hurst came outside and, without questioning by police, said someone had hit his vehicle and that he had fired a warning shot into the air.

Police searched the victim’s 1998 Silver Honda Accord and found a small hole in the rear of the car leading into the trunk. Inside the trunk, police found the bullet inside a case for a hydraulic jack.

The victim told detectives he was heading north on US 71-Highway approaching I-70 west when he noticed the suspect’s vehicle traveling much slower than the flow of traffic in the left lane. The victim said he tried to pass, and the suspect then sped up so he could not pass. This continued north onto US-169 Hwy until they reached the MO-9 Hwy exit.

On MO-9 west, Hurst swerved and struck the victim’s vehicle on the driver side, according to court records. Just after his car was hit, the victim said he heard a gunshot and something strike his car on the driver side.

Hurst continued on, at which point the victim followed him to the business on 41st Street and there called police.

After his arrest, Hurst told police he feared for his life and fired a warning shot “behind” the victim, but was not trying to hit the victim’s vehicle.

Police discovered Hurst currently has a suspended driver’s license. Hurst’s bond is set at $50,000.