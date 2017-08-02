With nearly 5,000 unfilled STEM jobs in metro, educators learn ways to get students involved in the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are literally thousands of jobs out in Kansas City for those in the science, technology, engineering and math fields - and not nearly enough qualified people to fill those jobs.

Right now there are around 7,700 STEM jobs in Kansas City and only 2,500 of them have been filled.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, starting salaries for these jobs start at around $60,000 a year.

To get more young students interested in STEM careers, Burns and McDonnell hosted its third annual Educator's Summit.

More than 200 teachers from all around the metro spent Wednesday morning learning more about how to help their students get excited about a career in a STEM field.

"No matter what their passions are, whether they are introverted or extroverted, whether they are interested in design work or interested in quality control, whether they want to wear a hard hat or a suit, there's a job out there for all of them, and I think that's a real cool thing," Liberty North engineering teacher Brett Kisker said.

This summit also gives teachers a chance to help their students make connections with local engineers - to help them find jobs after they graduate from college.