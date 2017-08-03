× 27 years in prison for man who murdered 27-year-old KC woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced Dewayne Cornelius, 29, to 27 years in prison for the May 2016 fatal shooting of Nicole Appleberry.

A Jackson County jury convicted Cornelius in June 2017 of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A judge on Thursday sentenced Cornelius to 27 years on his Murder 2nd Degree conviction and 27 years on the Armed Criminal Action conviction. He set the sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, Cornelius and Appleberry lived together. They received a call from a woman who apparently also lived with them, who said she returned to her home near 28th and Walrond and found her friend dead inside just after 10 p.m. Appleberry had been shot in the back. A witness told police that the victim had argued with Dewayne Cornelious, 35, that day.

