50 years after its grand opening, photographer releases eerie images of abandoned Metcalf South Mall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fifty years after its grand opening, Metcalf South Mall is no more.

Demolition of the once popular JoCo. mall that stood as the social center of Overland Park began in late April.

Photographer Seph Lawless went inside the abandoned mall the day demolition began to capture the mall’s final moments.

“I was the only person allowed to take the final images and videos before demolition,” the photographer told Fox 4.

Lawless said he believes these are the only images and videos of the abandoned mall ever taken. They are a part of his “Dead Mall Docu-Series.”

You can watch the complete compilation of the eerie footage in the video player above or scroll through the album below.

The mall opened back in 1967, but fewer people have been shopping at malls in recent years, and it closed for good in 2014.

Fox 4 Flight Cam flew over the mall site Tuesday, July 18, 2017 to see the demolition in progress.

In November 2016, Lawless shared photos from inside Kansas City’s Metro North Mall, which he deemed the creepiest abandoned mall.

Lawless has previously shared his photos of an abandoned “Land of Oz” park, the lasting damage of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and a forgotten NASCAR track in North Carolina.