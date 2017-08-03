Bartender mistakes group of priests for bachelor party and turns them away

CARDIFF, Wales — “Seven priests walked into a bar” starts like the beginning of a bad joke, but it happened in Wales, and the bartender turned group away.

To be fair the bartender thought they were a bachelor party in costume and just out for some fun.

They were told the pub didn’t serve large groups.

The group of priests originally thought the doorman was joking.

It took some time, but the bar manager eventually realized they were actually seven Roman Catholic seminarians out celebrating a new priest being ordained. He then invited them back in and a free round of drinks.