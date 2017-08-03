Consultants tell KC Council committee of the need for KCPD to make ‘urgent’ changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A consultant group is recommending the Kansas City police department make “urgent” changes. A city council committee heard from consultants in a business session Thursday. Project managers said the biggest takeaway was the recommendation to go from “two-person patrol cars” to “one-person patrol cars,” as well as moving some sergeant positions into patrol spots.

Matrix Consulting Group President Richard Brady said the best way to address increasing crime in Kansas City is to re-deploy the police department staff.

“When people are awake and needing help and causing problems, you’ve got no proactivity in the city. That is an urgent problem,” he said.

Brady said splitting patrol officers from two-in-a-car down to one-person-per-unit would be a better allocation of resources. The department didn’t have a number to give of how many officers ride in two-person cars. They told us it depends on “manpower and cars available.”

Brady said this plan will allow officers to spend more face-to-face time with people in the streets.

“The problem in patrol right now is that they have almost no proactive time. They’re running from call to call and they’re stacking calls,” he said.

He said the current patrol deployment system is decades-old.

“The city has grown, the city’s problems have changed, and the police are in the wrong places,” said Brady.

FOX 4 asked about officer safety but Brady said this method will actually free up officers.

“You’ll still have some two-person cars, but if you have more people available all with more free time, when they’re not going from call to call, then they’re able to provide backup,” he said.

Brady said the rising crime and need for change isn’t unique to Kansas City.

“Large cities in general have experienced this problem, especially larger cities in the Midwest have these problems,” said Brady.

There was no vote Tuesday. The information workshop was just a chance for the consultants to present their findings. They’ll meet with the Board of Police Commissioners in a couple weeks.