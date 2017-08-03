Friends, loved ones mourning loss of well-known KCK restaurant owner shot outside Family Dollar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Family members and friends are mourning a well-known KCK restaurant owner who was shot and killed just down the street from his business on Thursday afternoon.

Those family members have identified the victim as Derrick Horton -- a husband and father of three young children. They say so many people in the area knew Horton, who ran Charlie D's catfish restaurant near 64th and Parallel for the last two years, and no one can believe he was killed.

A frantic Christin Horton rushed to the Family Dollar parking lot after hearing the love of her life had been shot six times outside the store.

"I got a call from my son, he told me that something bad could have happened. He had gotten a phone call from a stranger," she said.

The phone call suddenly changed their lives. Police say just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, multiple gunshots rang out. Family Dollar workers immediately called 9-1-1 after they say a bleeding Derrick Horton staggered inside the business and collapsed. Police say the well-known restaurant owner later died while in surgery.

"He was a good guy always cracking jokes, having fun, lovable. He'd give you the shirt off his back," said long-time friend Gary Fields.

Fields rushed to Horton's restaurant after hearing the terrible news that his friend had been killed.

"It was heartbreaking. I broke down. As soon as I heard the news I started crying. Like I said he, was like a brother to me," Fields said.

Police say it appears Horton, who was armed with handgun, got out of his red, Dodge Charger, approached a driver in a white sedan, argued with the man and then Horton was shot. It was supposed to be a quick run to the neighborhood store.

Police say Horton's death is KCK's 24th homicide of 2017. They're hoping surveillance video from that Family Dollar will lead them to Horton's killer.