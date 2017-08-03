"Saturday Night Live" alum Maya Rudolph is a perfect choice for an animated emoji voice. But what is distinguished Shakespearean actor Sir Patrick Stewart doing here? Watch the video above to see what he told Fox 4's Russ Simmons and why he decided to play the Poop Emoji.
Is being “Poop” hard? What does renowned actor Sir Patrick Stewart say about giving voice to the character in “The Emoji Movie?”
-
Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Atomic Blonde, The Emoji Movie and A Ghost Story
-
Martha Stewart on dating and getting Snoop Dogg drunk
-
Meteorologist Karli Ritter dominates at name that tune emoji style
-
T.J. Miller of “The Emoji Movie” says KC is one of his favorite places to do stand up comedy
-
West Plaza man and neighbors fed up with people trashing yards, tagging area with graffiti
-
-
After 4 young Pennsylvania men disappear, DA suspects foul play
-
Dog falls to his death from rooftop park in downtown Kansas City
-
Popcorn Bag movie reviews: “Transformers: The Last Knight”
-
Military wife hides pregnancy for 8 months to surprise husband
-
In custody again: Prisoner who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility
-
-
Woman saved from attack after voice-activated device calls 911, authorities say
-
First public meeting in process to hire new KC police chief kicks off at Maple Woods Community College
-
Kevin Hart says he got to throw some of his youth into his new character in “Captain Underpants”