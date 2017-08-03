× Kansas City man charged with murder, accused of shooting woman at home near 37th & Woodland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges for a deadly Wednesday evening shooting where 36-year-old Tamara Randolph was killed. Jackson County prosecutors charged John A. Frazier, 35, on Thursday.

Court records say that witnesses told police Randolph went to a home in the 3700 block of Woodland to get her two children on Wednesday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call and found her on the ground, she was declared dead on the scene. Frazier was arrested at the home.

Police found a note on one of the home’s doors where Randolph asked Frazier to let her have the kids back. Video surveillance showed her arriving at the residence and knocking on the door. Frazier later arrived at the home and appeared to be holding a gun. Moments before ShotSpotter recorded seven sounds of shots, the video recording ended.

A relative of the Randolph said Frazier pulled a gun on her. After a witness heard Randolph yell her kids’ names, she heard a struggle, then nothing.

That witness stayed on the phone until she heard sirens and said Frazier had taken Randolph’s children two months ago and had not returned them.

Online records show Frazier’s bond is $250,000 cash, no court dates are listed for him yet. He declined to speak to detectives and requested an attorney.