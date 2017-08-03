× KCATA offers free rides to Kansas City Public School Foundation’s Summerfest 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School Foundation is getting ready to help students start the new school year on the right foot.

Summerfest 2017 is the region’s largest back-to-school event offering families support as they prepare for the new school year.

On Thursday volunteers packed about 6,000 backpacks full of school supplies, which will be given to kids during the event.

Summerfest 2017 is Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Board of Education Park at 29th and Troost.

KCATA will provide free rides to the event from select locations. Click here for the list of those locations.