KCK restaurant owner shot in Family Dollar store parking lot dies from his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A restaurant owner was taken to the hospital after he was shot in KCK on Thursday afternoon near N. 63rd Street and Parallel Parkway at a Family Dollar store parking lot. Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler says the victim has passed away:

Victim from 1999 N 63rd has died. Homicide detectives working the case — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) August 3, 2017

Police say the call came in just before 3:00 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a black male inside the store, shot several times in the abdomen and upper leg area. Investigators say that some sort of altercation started in the parking lot and that is where the victim was shot, then stumbled into the store for help where he collapsed.

While FOX 4 was at the scene, a woman named Christin Horton drove up and talked to detectives. She says the victim is her husband, Derrick Horton, a popular restaurant owner.

"All I know is my husband was shot, I got a call from my son, we have Charlie D's right down the street. He told me something bad could have happened. My worker ran up here and he saw his car, we're just trying to figure out if he's okay right now," she told FOX 4 before news of her husband's death was revealed.

Police say they have a good description of the suspect and may know who he is, but the only description they are giving to the media right now is a black male in a white sedan.

