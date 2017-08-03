Qualifying children can get new school clothes from City Union Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first day of school will soon be here and many kids from low income families can't afford new school clothes, so the City Union Mission is stepping into help by giving away two school uniforms to 400 kids from low-income families.

The kids are students at Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo., public schools. Families who qualify and go to the Assistance Center on Eighth and Highland will receive two shirts, two pants, underwear and socks per child.

That's a value of about $35.

"We believe children need the right uniform that looks good, that fits well and matches the kids that they're with because when that works they're more confident, they're more focused and they learn so much better that way," said Travis Strong, City Union Mission.

The clothes giveaway runs Thursday and Friday.

To learn if you qualify financially or if you want to donate money to help sponsor a child, click here for the City Union Mission's website.