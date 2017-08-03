× Tractor-trailer catches fire along I-435 near Shoal Creek, shuts down NB lanes of interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying John Deere tractors caught fire along I-435 at Shoal Creek Thursday afternoon.

Fire trucks were on the scene working to put out the blaze.

Police have shut down the interstate while crews work. Traffic was being diverted onto Shoal Creek then back onto I-435.

There is no word on the cause or whether there were any injuries.

Warning: NB I-435 @ Shoal Creek @claycountymo is closed due to vehicle fire. @KCMOFireDept is on scene. Use caution in area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/Nc197Zhrfv — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 3, 2017