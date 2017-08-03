With more than 80 students on waiting list for Lincoln Prep, KCPS considers reopening Lincoln Middle building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday night is your last chance to be heard regarding whether an old middle school should reopen in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Public School district shuttered the school on 23rd near Woodland seven years ago, when it closed down twenty other schools due to falling enrollment.

But there has been high demand in recent years to attend Lincoln Prep High School. It’s considered one of the best schools in the nation, according to U.S. World and News report.

There are more than 80 students on the waiting list to get into the high school, which is why parents and staff are wondering if they should reopen the middle school building. Currently, middle school students go to the same building as the high school.

If the district reopens the old building, all the middle schoolers could move there and free up valuable space within the high school to allow more kids to attend.

There are certain academic requirements students must meet to get into Lincoln Prep, and a high percentage of the students are minorities. But in recent years, enrollment numbers within the Kansas City school district have gone up and demand by high achievers to attend Lincoln Prep is also rising.

The school is at capacity, so two years ago a committee recommended reopening the middle school, and last month the school district hosted two public meetings on this issue. Thursday's meeting is the final one.

Parents are asked to go to Lincoln Prep off 21st and Woodland in Kansas City from 5:30 to 7 p.m. if they want to join. If you can't make it, you can also make your opinion known online – go to kcpublicschools.org and type Lincoln Middle School in the search bar to learn more.

District officials say no decision has yet been made on whether to reopen this middle school, but they say parent opinion will go a long way to helping them make that decision. The hope is to make a recommendation to the school board on this issue next week.