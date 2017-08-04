6 News in Lawrence airs its final broadcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- After a 45 year run Channel 6 News in Lawrence, Kansas is signing off for good. The cable news station is the city's only local broadcast news station and has been since 1972. Many long time viewers are sad to see it go.

"We watched it everyday, after dinner because it was local and it really gave us a perspective of our community," said Lawrence resident Kelly Reddig.

Viewers say they love the content and personalities they've watched for decades.

"I started back in 1997. I thought like most people in the business I thought I’d be here for a couple of years then move on and now 20 years later, here I am," said Kevin Romary, 6 News Sports Director.

On Friday evening the beloved community newscast aired its final broadcast. The station was bought out by a company called MidCo which plans to launch a sports network in its place.

"It was very tough," said News Director Stefanie Bryant.

"As news director I’ve tried to keep everyone's morale up and focus on the positive legacy that Channel 6 has here," Bryant explained.

Current and former employees packed the studio before the 6 o'clock newscast to share in the bittersweet final broadcast. Those watching from the other side of the screen say they're sad to see the station go.

"I really feel like we’re losing a tie to our community. I knew a lot of the people and faces on that news," said Reddig.

"I’m sad personally, because I teach kindergarten and we did a field trip about weather, and we took the kids down to the studio and it was a wonderful experience and they got to be on the green screen," said Christy Kelly.

Some viewers also worry they'll lose timely access to important information.

"The response time on big issues, if we’re waiting for someone to come from Kansas City or Topeka, when are they going to get there, after the moment?," Reddig asked.

The MidCo Sports Network is expected to launch in November. 6 News Sports Director Kevin Romary has been hired as the face of that network. Many others at 6 News are still looking for employment