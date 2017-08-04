Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas

Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas has issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy out of Kansas City, Kan.

Please be alert to a child that has short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes. He’s a black male and was going south from 1730 S. 35th Street, Kansas City, KS.

At approximately 12:53pm, Jace Bryant was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm to force compliance and the girlfriend allegedly used mace / OC spray during the event. The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger. The suspect left the 1700 of block of S. 35th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, heading south in the listed vehicle

Jace is believed to be taken by Jasmine Brunt (Redmond), age 24. The woman is 5’8″, wears long braids in a pony tail, with slender build. She was last seen wearing black spaghetti strap tank top, green basketball shorts. She was in a white Dodge Charger with rear damage. She was with a man who was approx. 6’1″, muscular build, wearing red shorts and a tank top. Tattoos on arms and neck.

Missing Since: 08/04/2017

Date of Birth: 07/07/2015

Age: 2 years 1 month

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Light Brown

