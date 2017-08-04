AMBER ALERT for missing KCK boy taken at gunpoint: Look for white Dodge Charger w/damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas has issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy out of Kansas City, Kan.

At approximately 12:53pm, Jace Brunt was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm to force compliance and the girlfriend allegedly used mace / OC spray during the event. The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger. The suspect left the 1700 of block of S. 35th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, heading south in a white Dodge Charger with rear end damage.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect, or suspect's vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Kansas City, Kansas Police Dispatch at 913-596-3000.

Jace is a black male. He has short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.