Collectors congregate in Kansas City to share their favorite Hallmark ornaments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nearly 1,800 Keepsake Ornament Club (KOC) members are in Kansas City for the Keepsake Ornament Club convention that happens every two years. KOC Members with chapters from all 50 states and Canada have made the journey to Hallmark to meet their favorite artists, attend workshops, meet fellow collectors, and celebrate the 30thAnniversary of the KOC Club. The event was held at the Sheraton Crown Center, 2345 McGee Street, and FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk caught their smiles and glee as they shared their favorites and got them autographed. Watch his video- story in the player above. Two of the people he spoke to came from Joplin, Mo., and from Lubbock, Texas.