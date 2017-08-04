× Convicted child murderer & his attorney charged in Jackson County jail contraband investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Friday against a convicted child murderer and his attorney in a Jackson County jail contraband investigation.

Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, 19, who was convicted in April in the shooting death of 14-year-old Alexis Kane at the Bay Water Park now faces a felony charge of possessing a phone charger, a chord that could be used to strangle another inmate or jail personnel, and two misdemeanor counts of delivering or concealing prohibited articles on jail premises.

His attorney, public defender Julianne Leigh Colby, 39, faces one misdemeanor count of delivering or concealing prohibited articles on jail premises.

According to court documents, Kennedy knowingly possessed a personal cell phone between Feb. 2 and Feb. 20, 2017, as well as later in April. He also possessed a cell phone charger in April.

The probable cause statement says a search of the cell phone revealed text messages from and to the illegal, contraband cell phone in Kennedy’s possession. Some of these texts came from or went to Colby, a member of his defense team in his murder case.

“Cell phones used and provided illegally inside this jail pose a serious public safety risk,” Peters Baker said in a statement. “An investigation of cell phones and other contraband in the jail is ongoing.”