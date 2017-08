× Death investigation underway near College and E. 51st after body found along tree line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found near College Avenue and East 51st Street Friday.

It was around 9:30 a.m. when a passerby noticed the body along a tree line and called police.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and say the cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.