Donations roll in for Fox 4’s school supplies drive as start of school nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It is back-to-school shopping time, and there is still time for you to donate school supplies for families in need.

The Fox 4 Love Fund For Children hopes to give school supplies to 500 children this school year.

Large bins with a list of the items needed are at CVS Pharmacies across the metro. They will go to struggling families - some have children with special needs, others are homeless.

Giving them free school supplies is a relief for these parents struggling to buy clothes and food for their family.

"Just give them to the kids so they don't have to feel concerned about those things they need," Allyson Summer with the FOX 4 Love Fund for Children said. "They have a lot of other things going on in their life, they shouldn't have to worry about the school supplies they might need to get through school."

The Love Fund is accepting donations through this weekend. Go to fox4kc.com/supplies to learn more.