Easy guacamole with a kick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smokin' Deviled Eggs

Directions:

6 Hard Boiled Eggs (shells removed)

1/4 Cup Mayonnaise

3 Tablespoons Slow Smoked Honey Mustard

1 Teaspoon white vinegar

Ground Chipotle Powder

Ingredients:

1. Slice hard-boiled in half lengthwise, removing yolks into medium bowl

2. Mash yolks with fork

3. Add mayo, mustard and vinegar to yolks and mix well

4. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into empty egg whites

5. Garnish with chipotle powder

Parmiago Guacamole

3 avocados, peeled & pitted

Juice of 1 lime

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 - 1/2 jar of parmiago

2 roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup red onions, diced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.