10 people feeling ill after coming in contact with suspicious package at IRS building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous material situation at the IRS building Friday.

According to James Garrett with the Kansas City Fire Department, about 10 people were in the mail room when a suspicious package showed up.

Those 10 people complained of chest pains, vomiting and sweating. At least four ambulances were on the scene, according to Garrett, to treat those people. They’re reportedly feeling better now that they’re away from the package — an 8×12 envelope, but the Fox 4 crews on the scene said some were being transported to the hospital.

Police are trying to figure out the best way to open the package to see what’s inside. It has an odor of ammonia, but no powder or any other substance on the outside.

Garrett says they have not ordered the IRS building to evacuate because the package has been quarantined. He believes emergency crews could be on the scene for one to three hours.

