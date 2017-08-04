KCK Amber Alert suspects arrested, 2-yr-old safe, after he was taken in violent assault on mom, neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas and Missouri both issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy out of Kansas City, Kan., Friday afternoon. Shortly after 6 p.m., the suspect-- the non-custodial father and his wife of 2-year-old Jace Brunt-- was arrested at the Kansas City, Kan., police station.

Jace's mother says his son has also been recovered.

"I hope he rot in jail," the mother said of Jace's father.

At approximately 12:53pm, Jace Brunt was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father.

The mother told FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien that he has taken Jace without permission once before.

According to the boy's mom, her children's father pointed a gun at a neighbor and also punched her in the face.

Inside the house, she says her ex's new wife sprayed her with mace, or pepper spray and fought with her.

"She maced me and then the mace was going past there was a whole bunch of mace and it went to my 7-year-old daughter. And then she couldn't breathe so I had to tell the kids to run upstairs to get out of the mace area," said Jace's mother.

The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger. The suspect left the 1700 of block of S. 35th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, heading south in a white Dodge Charger with rear end damage.

The mother told FOX 4 that Joshua Andrew Brunt grabbed their son and threw him into the car and left his wife behind.

"I think he's not going to do nothing. That's his son," she said. "He's a person that don't stop when he's mad."

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect, or suspect's vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Kansas City, Kansas Police Dispatch at 913-596-3000.

Jace is a black male. He has short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

The non-custodial father, Joshua Andrew Brunt, 25, is approx. 6'1", muscular build, wearing red shorts and a tank top. Tattoos on arms and neck.

His wife is Jasmine Brunt (Redmond), age 24. The woman is 5'8", wears long braids in a pony tail, with slender build. She was last seen wearing black spaghetti strap tank top, green basketball shorts.

They were in the white Dodge Charger with rear bumper damage, tinted windows and black rims. Click here for our newscast livestream, where we'll have live updates from reporters talking to police and Jace's mom.

"Be careful who you have kids with 'cause they could turn out to be just like him," Jace's mom said.

"I just want my son back. Just give me my son," she said. "I want him back where I'm at, where I can see him and hold him and all that."