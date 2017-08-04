Live: Jeff Sessions holds news conference on leaks of classified material threatening National Security

WASHINGTON — Following some blistering criticism from President Trump for not doing enough to stop leaks from the intelligence agencies, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and National Counterintelligence & Security Center Director William Evanina hold a news conference on leaks of classified material threatening National Security.

