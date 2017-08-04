Local business steps in to help Raytown BMX track make repairs after thieves target it for the 3rd time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A local non-profit is trying to recover after being broken into. The Raytown BMX track says this week someone ripped apart a metal security door on their building. Once inside, they stole nearly $200. This is the third time in the last few years the track has been targeted by thieves. They say it’s frustrating because they try to reinvest every dollar made into track maintenance, equipment, and programs for kids.

“Come out here and ride. Use that energy toward something good. If you’re an adult and don’t feel like riding, come out here and volunteer. Use your energy toward something good. There’s no need to steal from anybody,” said Raquel Cumberford, Raytown BMX track operator.

The track says it is grateful to a sponsor that helped repair the damage the thieves did. While they are hoping this doesn’t happen again, they are planning to upgrade security and install cameras.

After this story aired on FOX 4 Thursday, a local business contacted us and is planning to donate double what the track lost, giving them $400 to support programs for kids.