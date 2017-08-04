Mother reunited with her baby boy, father & his wife in jail on suspicion of kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A mother was reunited Friday evening with her two-year-old son, who police say was taken illegally and violently by his non-custodial father and his wife. Two-year-old Jace Brunt became the center of an Amber Alert.

Police say the two suspects, Joshua Brunt, 25, and Jasmine Brunt, 24, are in the Wyandotte County Jail, awaiting charges.

Meanwhile, Ja'Lisa Harris has her son, Jace Brunt, back in her arms again. FOX 4 was there for the reunion, when Ja'Lisa had non-stop kisses and hugs for her baby boy.

"He's just nervous because all these people. All these cameras right now, but that's why he's holding on to me. He's holding on to me tight," she said.

Harris says she saw a white Dodge Charger pull up to her home and at first she thought two boys were getting out of it. Then suddenly, she says, Jasmine Brunt was in front of her house, physically fighting with her. Harris said she was trying to keep Brunt away from her kids who were behind her. Finally, she says she pulled Brunt into the house and locked the door and continued to fight with her. She says at one point Jasmine Brunt sprayed pepper spray at her, which her 7-year-old daughter also inhaled. She says she called police and tried to keep Brunt inside until they arrived.

"At the same time me and her fighting, I'm trying to keep her from grabbing the kids," Harris said.

While that was happening inside, Harris says outside, Joshua Brunt, had pointed a gun at her boyfriend and another friend.

"I thought they were gonna start shooting. He hops out at first and had the gun pointed at them two and then she hopped out," said Ja'Lisa Harris.

She says Brunt, who is her children's father, confronted a neighbor with gun and punched her in the face. The neighbor had come over to the house and grabbed Jace. She says Joshua Brunt threatened her with a gun, punched her in the face and then grabbed and tossed Jace into the car, leaving his wife behind.

All that happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. At about 3:50 p.m., Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER ALERT, giving the public the Brunts' descriptions and describing their car as a white Dodge Charger with rear bumper damage, tinted windows and black rims. At the time, investigators said Jace Brunt could be in imminent danger because of the violent nature of the encounter at Harris' home.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Jasmine and Joshua were taken into custody at the Kansas City, Kan., police station after turning themselves in. Jace was held at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Dept. until he could be reunited with his mom.

"Thank you so much! Thank you for finding my baby," said Harris.

Harris says tonight she's going to give Jace a nice, hot bath and work on potty-training.

Look for updates on the charges that are expected to be filed against Joshua and Jasmine Brunt, on FOX 4 newscasts, the fox4kc website and social media.