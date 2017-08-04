Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Detroit & Lady Macbeth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ready for Kathryn Bigelow's gut-wrenching depiction of the Detroit riots of '67? Don't miss Shawn and Russ as they take on the Oscar-winner's latest effort, as well as a racy Victorian era costume drama, "Lady Macbeth."

1) DETROIT (R)

Annapurna Pictures

RUSS

One way or another, you will be disturbed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s grim and troubling historical drama, “Detroit.” Either the police brutality and racism will rattle you or the movie’s sadistically violent depiction of it will do the trick.

SHAWN

Can't say "Detroit" is an entertaining movie. It's important and extremely well made. But Kathryn Bigelow's latest is a horror story. It's a war movie. And it savagely exposes the ills of America with an in your face style that will rattle most to the core. That is for those who don't live this nightmare today. Yes, it's sad to realize that America really hasn't changed much in 50 years. And this film is a not so subtle reminder.

RUSS

Some viewers may resent the relentlessly brutal, sledgehammer approach to the material, but there is no denying its effectiveness. “Detroit” takes an unblinking look at a very dark incident in our history, one that, sadly, still resonates today.

SHAWN

The cast of mostly unknown actors deliver a believability that connects. Bigelow's direction is ferocious. Yes, the movie lingers on certain scenes too long and the third act is a mess. But you cannot deny the raw power "Detroit." Memorable, intense and important.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) LADY MACBETH (R)

Roadside Attractions

RUSS

The drama, “Lady Macbeth” isn’t about Shakespeare’s villainous Scottish queen, but was inspired by her ruthlessness. Newcomer Florence Pugh plays Katherine, a young woman stuck in a loveless marriage to a nasty landowner in rural Victorian England. Things get complicated when she has a torrid affair with a virile workman, played by Cosmo Jarvis.

SHAWN

Not a great film but one largely driven by the mammoth performances it features. Newcomer Florence Pugh is dazzling.

RUSS

Pugh gives a riveting performance, initially gaining our sympathy as a victim and then losing it as she transforms into a malicious manipulator. Pugh gives “Lady Macbeth” its nasty edge.

SHAWN

Yes, it's an edgy film not nearly misses brilliance. Nonetheless, I highly recommend "Lady Macbeth" if adult viewing is in order.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower.” It was hidden from critics, always a bad sign. The same is true of the aptly titled thriller “Kidnap,” starring Halle Berry. “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” is the follow-up to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning environmental documentary. Michael Cera leads a diverse cast in a multi-plotted drama, “Person to Person.”

