× Power line down across I-29 has traffic stopped in both directions at Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downed power line across I-29 has traffic stopped in both directions at Barry Road Friday.

The back up was reported just before 12:30 p.m.

The Missouri Stat Highway Patrol was on the scene. It is not clear how long it will take for crews to clear the scene and get the highway back open.