The young stars of “Detroit” excel in the powerful drama “Detroit”

John Boyega is best known as Fin in "Star Wars" and Will Poulter is the face you think you know but not actually although he's made laugh in movies like "Meet the Millers." Both get seriously dramatic in Director Katherine Bigelow's latest "Detroit." The powerful film takes place during the 1967 riots in Detroit which were sparked by racial and political tension. Both actors explain to Shawn Edwards the challenges of bringing such serious subject matter to life and staying sane.