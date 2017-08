Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- Some painters in Wichita had a bad day on the job, mixing up the "Y" and the "E" stencils to misspell the words "State" and "University".... on the very public water tower at Wichita State University!

The university's media relations director had a funny comment in respond to it.

Watch the video in the player above to see the mistake and her his response.

The university had the tower repainted correctly by noon.