With rain in the forecast again, business owners near Indian Creek prepare for the worst

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A week after their business was nearly destroyed by flash flooding the owners of The CBD American Shaman Store said they are clearing out their inventory ahead of storms expected this weekend. The owners said they are not taking any chances.

The store, that sells hemp oil products, is located near 103rd Street and Wornall Road, right next to Coach's Bar & Grill.

On Friday, owners said they spent four hours packing up all of their products and hauling them to a storage unit. Owner Eric Banks said he didn't have flood insurance and it's the community support that helped the store reopen.

"They have supported us strongly," he said. "Kansas City is very powerful and very strong when it comes to supporting each other."

Banks said they experienced thousands of dollars worth of damage from last week's flooding. He said it's a shame to see so many businesses around him still boarded up.

"It is heart-wrenching because you wish you could help them," he said.

The owners said they will continue to do business on their website over the weekend and plan to open the store back up on Monday. They said because they do not own the building they are not able to board up the outside of the entrance.