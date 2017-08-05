Baylor coach races robotic tackling dummy and fails hilariously

WACO, Texas — While humanity’s inevitable war with the machines draws ever nearer, it appears Baylor University’s head football coach Matt Rhule has accepted an early challenge against the bots, and the results were… mixed.

Rhule challenged a robotic tackling dummy to an old-fashioned foot race.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rhule and the machine took their places at the starting line and dashed to the endzone inside a practice facility while his team cheered him on. Rhule emerged victorious, but the machine did not take defeat lying down. Mankind’s victory was short-lived.

Before Rhule could even celebrate his win, the dummy charged into him full force, knocking him flat on the ground, to the team’s uproarious laughter.

Rhule, however, offered these words of defiance, and issued a warning for the rest of us carbon-based life forms.

“I just want to say that it was man versus machine, and I think back to Sarah Connor versus the Terminator, and I did it for humanity,” Rhule said. “That’s a warning out there, because the machines aren’t gonna fight fair.”

He did it for humanity. pic.twitter.com/xPwLz5swfM — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2017

Enjoy the antics from other angles.