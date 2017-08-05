Community takes action after Blue Springs barbershop targeted with racist vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Back in May, a Blue Springs student and local business were targeted with racial slurs. There was a community workshop not long after the incidents, and that’s now spurred the city to take a look at further action to address racism.

At Turn-N-Headz, James Price gets up close and personal with his customers.

“I’m in barber shop. We talk about a lot of stuff,” said Price.

Back in May, there was a lot of chatter about what happened at his shop. The exterior windows were vandalized with racial slurs and threats.

“You know when stuff like that happens you tend to think, who else agrees with this person?” said Price.

But Price quickly learned a lot of people in the community didn’t agree. Students at Blue Springs South High School brought by banners to show their support.

“It meant a lot to me. It just really showed me everybody’s not as ignorant as that person that put that stuff on the window,” said Price.

But he knows the incident at his shop this summer only scratches the surface of racism people experience every day.

“A lot of people don’t report it. They don’t think to report it. They feel like they’re so immune to it, they just disregard it. I was going to do the same until my wife was like, ‘No. This needs to be said. This needs to be exposed and people need to be aware of what’s going on,’” Price said.

So he is thrilled to hear the city of Blue Springs is taking the threats seriously. Next week, city leaders will meet with representatives from the US Department of Justice to talk about joining the SPIRIT program. It’s an effort that helps communities talk openly about racial issues and how to tackle them.

“I’m glad that they’re doing something about it because it’s been over two months now and I was thinking maybe they just forgot about it and were just going to sweep it under the rug. But I’m glad to see somebody is taking action and this is actually going somewhere,” said Price.

Price says he wants to be involved with the city’s efforts and believes if everyone comes together it will drown out any intolerance.

The city is hoping to host its first workshops with the DOJ this fall.