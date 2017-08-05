Deadly crash on 50-Highway in Lee’s Summit due to wrong way driver

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person has died in a crash on 50-Highway Saturday afternoon.

The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in the crash after heading the wrong way on 50-Highway near Harris Road around 2 p.m.

The driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of 50-Highway, causing a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police said the driver of a pick-up truck went the wrong way and hit a minivan and another vehicle.

Fatal accident Lee's Summit involving 2 vehicles. Part of Hwy 50 at Harris Rd down to one lane. Use caution #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/gB6hwpwS9l — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) August 5, 2017

Troopers say this pick up went wrong way down 50. Hit minivan and another car. Pickup driver died. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/GOvy6gCapb — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) August 5, 2017

Police have not identified the victim at this time. The crash caused eastbound 50-Highway to be closed down to one lane while the crash is cleared.