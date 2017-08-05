Deadly crash on 50-Highway in Lee’s Summit due to wrong way driver

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person has died in a crash on 50-Highway Saturday afternoon.
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in the crash after heading the wrong way on 50-Highway near Harris Road around 2 p.m.
The driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of 50-Highway, causing a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Police said the driver of a pick-up truck went the wrong way and hit a minivan and another vehicle.
Police have not identified the victim at this time. The crash caused eastbound 50-Highway to be closed down to one lane while the crash is cleared.