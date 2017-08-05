× Fair parade canceled in Johnson County due to weather concerns

GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County fair parade, scheduled for 10:30 Saturday morning, was canceled over public safety concerns. The Johnson County Fair Board sent out a news release at approximately 8:30 a.m. that said the following:

“Our intentions were always to hold this event rain or shine. After consulting with local authorities, we believe it’s in the best interest of the entire community’s public safety to cancel today’s event. We recognize and appreciate all of the hard work that goes into preparing for the fair parade. However we also recognize the significant amount of public resources that go into making the event a success. It would be irresponsible of us to utilize those resources when they could be redeployed to better uses under the circumstances.

Again we apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your support of the Johnson County fair parade.”

All other Johnson County Fair activities are currently scheduled to take place at their designated times Saturday, the board said, adding it would pass along other significant changes that might occur due to weather.