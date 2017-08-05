High waters cause road closures across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saturday rain system dumped rain on much of the metro that in some areas amounted to several inches in only a few hours.

The water caused flash flooding and multiple road closures.

Don't drive into water pic.twitter.com/m1h4Mz4tf2 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush was at Mission Road and Southwest Boulevard just after 11 p.m. where a driver had gotten their car stuck in high water.

FOX 4's Kera Mashek was out in the Northland, where things began to calm down around 11 p.m., but not before one driver got her car stuck in the high water. She was driving at Briarcliff Parkway and Highway 169 when she attempted to cross a section of the street covered with water.

Jessica Loya didn't know how deep it was until she drove through it and water started pouring into her doors.

Not knowing what else to do, she stopped the car, got out and ran!

Thankfully, she's okay. Some Good Samaritans even stopped to help.

Flooding even shut down Interstate 35 at the Lamar exit.

If you see water across the roadway, do not attempt to drive through it.

