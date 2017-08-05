Northland driver gets caught in high water on roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fast-falling rain amassed quickly on a Northland Road and caused one driver to have a close call.

Saturday evening a young driver got caught off-guard by the rain-covered roads.

The roadway at Briarcliff Parkway and Highway 169 was covered with water.

Jessica Loya didn't know how much, until she drove through it and water started pouring into her doors.

She panicked, stopped the car, got out and ran!

Thankfully, she's okay. Some Good Samaritans even stopped to help.

"I was so lucky. These guys just stopped, pulled over and asked if needed a ride back to my house. Then showed up 10 minutes later to bring me back. Nice enough to stick around and wait for me to be done to take me home again. Luckily there's still good people in the world," Loya said.

Jessica said she's just glad she is okay -- even if her car isn't.

And now she's going to be extra careful driving on wet roads.

