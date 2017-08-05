Safety tips: NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for 7 metro counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Wyandotte County

Leavenworth County

Clay County

Southern Ray County

Lafayette County

Southeastern Platte County

Jackson County

The NWS specifically noted these locations that are expected to experience flooding:

Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Leavenworth, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs, Richmond, De Soto, Parkville and Odessa.

Additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible in the warned area.

Ready.gov provides safety tips for flash flooding. From the Department of Homeland Security:

Basic Safety Tips

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! ®

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Do not drive over bridges that are over fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

Flood watch

Flood Watch = “Be Aware.” Conditions are right for flooding to occur in your area.

Steps to Take

Turn on your TV/radio. You will receive the latest weather updates and emergency instructions.

Know where to go. You may need to reach higher ground quickly and on foot.

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies. Prepare Your Home

Bring in outdoor furniture and move important indoor items to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.

Disconnect electrical appliances and do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.

If instructed, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve. This helps prevent fires and explosions.

Flood warning

Flood Warning = “Take Action!” Flooding is either happening or will happen shortly.

Steps to Take

Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground.

Evacuate if directed.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Check back at fox4kc.com or the FOX 4 app for the latest updates.