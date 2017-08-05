Truman Medical Center employee facing multiple sex charges for assault of patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Truman Medical Center-Lakewood employee accused of sexually assaulting an elderly patient in long-term care has now been officially charged, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Luis Soliz, 49, is charged with 1st degree sodomy and 1st degree sexual misconduct, stemming from a July 30 incident in which nurse reportedly walked into a resident’s room and observed Soliz, a medical care technician, having inappropriate contact with the patient.

An individual who works at the hospital, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 4 the suspect tried to force the patient to perform a sex act. The victim is not verbal and has limited use of arms and legs.

Soliz was initially suspended and barred from entering the Truman Medical Center Lakewood Campus, but was soon terminated.

When a second witness confronted Soliz about the sexual offense, he said, “It’s true. I’ve had this problem for a while,” according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000 cash.